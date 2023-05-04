Baku and Shusha to host Space of Mugham Music Festival

4 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Space of Mugham - 6th International Music Festival will be held in Baku and Shusha cities on June 18-25 this year on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Registration of performers for the festival will take place on May 1-20. Azerbaijan will be represented at the festival by the winners of the National Mugham Contest held on April 24-27 - winners of first place in the "khanende" and "instrumental performance" categories Mirali Sarizade and Vagif Tahmazov.

The opening of the festival will take place on June 18 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Within the framework of the festival, various events, including competitions, lectures and presentations, concerts, exhibitions and symposiums, will be organized in various cultural institutions of Baku, as well as on June 23 in the historical places of Shusha.

On the last day of the festival, a mugham marathon lasting for 24 hours will take place.

The winners of the 6th International Music Festival, who took the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, as well as the winner of the Grand Prix, will be determined by the international jury. On June 25, an awards ceremony and a concert will be held.