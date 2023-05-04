More than million Turks abroad cast their votes for Türkiye's elections

4 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish expatriates have shown a high civic engagement in the May 14 elections, which has already started for citizens abroad, as they line up in long queues outside the consulates to cast their ballots.

More than 1, 700,000 Turkish citizens living abroad have cast their ballots in the elections scheduled for May 14.

Turkish citizens can cast their votes without needing to book an appointment until May 9 at designated election bureaus, and May 14 at border gates at 156 points across 73 countries, the Supreme Election Council (YSK) says.

More than 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad are eligible to vote for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14.