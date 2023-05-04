4 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Viktor Orban advised to follow Irakli Garibashvili’s example and appreciate his knowledge. According to him, the Prime Minister of Georgia managed to preserve the values of his country.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili managed to preserve the values of Georgia, and everyone should follow his example, the head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, said.

"We can learn a lot from him: how a small country can manage to live in the shadow of Russia, while maintaining its own values,”

- Viktor Orban said.

According to the Prime Minister of Hungary, Garibashvili's knowledge should be valued from this point of view. Orban wishes his Georgian counterpart good luck.

In turn, Garibashvili stressed that Georgia was able to maintain peace, despite destabilization attempts and various provocations. He added that today, the country's authorities are doing everything for the sake of peace and security.