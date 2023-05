4 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 'Number of checkpoints across the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the list of their location area' law has been amended.

The related document was signed by Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, this list includes a checkpoint across the state border in the Lachin district (near the village of Malkhalaf) between Azerbaijan and Armenia.