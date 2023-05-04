How many tourists to visit Dagestan in 2023?

4 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

According to forecasts, this year, Dagestan will welcome over 30% more tourists than a year ago. The tourist flow is predicted to exceed 2 mn people.

More than 2 mn tourists may visit Dagestan this year, the authorities of the republic are counting on this figure.

According to the head of the regional government, an increase in the tourist flow will amount to over 30% compared to the previous year.

Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov clarified that the trend towards an increase in the tourist flow has been observed over the past few years. So, last year, Dagestan welcomed 1,5 times more guests than the year before.

"Tourist infrastructure is gradually being created, hotels and guest houses are being built, new tourist routes are being set,”

— Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov says.