How Russians’ salaries to grow in 2023?

4 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Forecasts for the growth of real wages and real incomes of the population were announced by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development. He described the growth rate as "very high."

The Russians may expect real incomes and wages to grow this year, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development said at a meeting with the head of state.

Maxim Reshetnikov, commenting on the forecasts on the dynamics of consumer demand, told Vladimir Putin that they are based on the growth of real incomes, which is expected to reach almost 4%.

The Minister added that the specialists count on the growth of all key components, first of all wages, the growth of which in real terms will amount to at least 5.4%.

”If we take January-February, plus 13% is a very good rate. Yes, it probably won't stay that high forever as it will slow down sooner or later, but nevertheless, in real terms, they remain at very high levels,”

— Maxim Reshetnikov said.