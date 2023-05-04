Cruise ship Knyaz Vladimir to connect Sochi and Abkhazia

4 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

This summer, the Knyaz Vladimir cruise ship will run between Sochi and Sukhumi. Previously, it was panned to launch a cruise between Sochi and Crimea.

In the summer of 2023, the Knyaz Vladimir cruise ship will run en-route from Sochi to Abkhazia.

”The ship won’t go to Crimea. It will run en-route Sukhumi - Sochi - Sukhumi,”

- Representative of JSC ”Commercial seaport of Sochi” informed.

The port specified that in the near future, the issue of sea cruises from Sochi to the Abkhazian capital would be resolved.

This summer, no cruises are planned to Crimea, the Sochi SunMarina travel company confirmed.

"Not a single cruise ship will go to Crimea this year,”

– Sochi SunMarina informed.

Knyaz Vladimir is a large 800-passenger cruise ship. Three swimming pools, bars and restaurants, a disco, a cinema are available to guests during the cruise.