Iran is capable of creating 5 nuclear bombs, Israel reports

4 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Israel Ministry of Defense social media page

Iran has all the capabilities to create 5 nuclear bombs, the Israeli Defense Minister said. He also warned that the Islamic Republic would not stop at creating just one bomb.

Iran has enough enriched uranium to build 5 nuclear bombs. The relevant statement was made on Thursday by the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry.

At a meeting in Athens with his Greek counterpart, Yoav Gallant noted that Iran had amassed enough uranium enriched to 20% and 60% to produce 5 bombs.

The head of the Israeli defense ministry warned that Iran will not stop with one nuclear bomb.

During a conversation with Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, he noted that enriching uranium up to 90% by the Islamic Republic would be a mistake and could ignite the region.