Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of settlement in Jabrayil region

4 May. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the President of Azerbaijan

In the Jabrayil district, the foundation of the Khudaferin settlement was laid. Almost 150 houses will be built on the territory of the settlement, as well as a school, kindergarten, mosque, hotel and other facilities.

The President of Azerbaijan, within the framework of his trip to the Jabrayil region, laid the foundation of the Khudaferin settlement, a message on the website of the head of state reads.

The President's Special Representative for the East Zangezur Economic Region told Ilham Aliyev about the work carried out in the settlement.

According to the general plan, the settlement with an area of 25 hectares will appear 7 km from the new railway line and highway.

There will be 149 houses on the territory of the settlement. At the first stage, it is planned to build 20 houses in the settlement. The village will have its own school, kindergarten, cultural center and trade establishments. In addition, it is planned to build a mosque and a hotel.

At the first stage, 77 people will be resettled in the village.