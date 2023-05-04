Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs start final round of talks in US

4 May. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in social networks

On Thursday evening, in the suburbs of Washington, the final round of talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia began. The main issue of the summit is signing of a peace treaty.

Currently, the meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan is being held in a bilateral format, but later, the US Secretary of State will join them.

This Monday Bayramov, Mirzoyan and Blinken held trilateral talks. Then, the Azerbaijani and Armenian ministers held a bilateral meeting. On Tuesday and Wednesday, they continued the dialogue in a bilateral format.