Georgia closes border passages for Russian vehicles for a month

4 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Upper Lars closes border passages for vehicles for a month starting from May 5. It will be possible to cross the Russian-Georgian border by car with a long delay through cargo lanes.

Starting tomorrow, the border between Georgia and Russia will be almost completely closed to passenger cars.

It will be difficult to cross the Russian-Georgian border in a passenger car within a month. During this period, the only customs checkpoint "Kazbegi - Upper Lars" will be on maintenance. It is planned to create new passages for passenger cars on Upper Lars within a month, the Georgian Ministry of Finance informs.

How to get to Georgia by car

It will be possible to cross the Georgian-Russia border by car during the next 30 days - passenger vehicles will be allowed through the passages for trucks. The motorists are already warned of delays.