Pashinyan to arrive in Moscow

5 May. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Armenia plans to visit Moscow next week. Nikol Pashinyan spoke about this during his speech at the Center for Transatlantic Relations in Prague.

The head of the Armenian government was asked to explain his position on Ukraine. He stressed that the situation in this country is unpredictable, and also added that now no structure could predict what would happen even in a month.

At the same time, Pashinyan pointed out that at the moment he could only say with confidence about his trip to the Russian capital, which was planned for next week.

Earlier it was reported that the Prime Minister of Armenia arrived in the Czech Republic on a two-day visit. During the trip, Pashinyan is accompanied by his wife.