Baku and Yerevan agree on part of peace agreement's articles

5 May. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

As part of the talks in Washington on Thursday, Azerbaijan and Armenia reached an agreement on some articles of the draft peace agreement.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a corresponding statement following the dialogue with the Armenian side.

Within the framework of the US negotiations' final round, ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan reached a partial agreement on the points of the peace treaty. The negotiations took place from May 1 to 4. Some of the meetings were bilateral, some of them were with the participation of the American side, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

As a result of the meeting, at which representatives of the two countries expressed their views on the issues of settlement and normalization of relations, it was announced that the positions of Baku and Yerevan remain different on some key issues.

"Ministers and their teams reached mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral agreement on peace and on the establishment of interstate relations, while recognizing that positions on some key issues diverge",

Official statement.

Both ministers expressed gratitude for the talks to Washington.

The bilateral dialogue will continue, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry notes.