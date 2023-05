5 May. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almost 26 thousand people were left without electricity as a result of strong winds in the cities of Turkestan and Kentau, as well as in a number of districts of the Turkestan region in southern Kazakhstan.

"On May 4 ... there were massive power outages in two cities, Turkestan, Kentau and in three districts of the region. As a result, 25,952 people were left without electricity",

press service of the Department for Emergency Situations (DES) of the region said.

Restoration works are underway.