Iran to acquire new generation aircraft carrier

5 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian military enterprises are creating a new generation aircraft carrier that will be able to carry aircraft and missile boats.

Enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Iran are working on the construction of a new generation aircraft carrier, Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Navy of the IRGC informed.

According to him, there will be no analogues to the aircraft carrier under construction in the world, it will be able to carry not only aircraft, but also missile boats.

Tangsiri recalled that Iran has rich experience in shipbuilding, in particular, the Shahid Rudaki and Shahid Mahdavi ships. He noted that the construction of the second ship is a great success for Iran.

The commander of the IRGC Navy stressed that Iranian military enterprises are currently working on the creation of a new generation of ships. According to Tangsiri, the existing ships are currently being modernized.

The Shahid Mahdavi multipurpose heavy warship entered service in March 2023.