Dagestani tourists rescued after spending 24 hours in snowy mountains

5 May. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A snowfall has trapped over 20 tourists in the mountains of Dagestan. They were rescued as the weather improved and vehicles were able to get to the pass.

Over 20 tourists spent 24 hours in the mountains of Dagestan due to a snowfall that blocked a pass.

According to local authorities, bad weather blocked tourists at the Kharibskiy Pass. The snowfall made movement impossible, and the mountaineers were forced to spend the night in the high-altitude village of Artlukh in the territory of the Kazbekovsky district.

"Road workers cleared the road through the Kharib Pass in the territory of the Gumbetovsky district, it is open for traffic. <...> At present, the authorities of the Gumbetovsky and Kazbekovsky regions have provided the guests of the republic with vehicles so that they can leave,”

– administration of Gumbetovsky district informs.