Victory Parade to be held in Novorossiysk

Novorossiysk is preparing for the parade, which will be held in the hero city on Victory Day.

Novorossiysk will be the only city in the Krasnodar Territory that will host the Victory Parade this year. The decision to hold the celebrations was made at a joint meeting of the permanent coordinating meeting to ensure law and order, the Anti-Terrorist Commission and the Operational Headquarters of the region.

Many guests are expected in the city on Victory Day, therefore, to ensure order in Novorossiysk, the forces and means of all structures and divisions will be involved, including the military, the Cossacks, law enforcement agencies, the head of Novorossiysk, Andrey Kravchenko, said.