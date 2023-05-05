Turkish Defense Ministry concerned with situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

5 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye is concerned with the current situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the head of the republic's defense ministry said. According to him, the hope that Baku and Yerevan will reach an agreement in the nearest future is fading gradually.

The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry believes that the current situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is tense due to the absence of a peace agreement between the countries.

Hulusi Akar said Ankara is concerned with the tensions along the border and recent failed attempts to conclude a peace treaty.

He stressed that the hope for its early signing is fading.

According to the head of the Turkish defense ministry, the peace treaty will contribute to the complete normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations, and this, in turn, will create new opportunities for all the peoples of the Caucasus.