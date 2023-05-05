WHO ends global health emergency

5 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Although the crisis phase is over, the current global situation with coronavirus still requires vigilance, the World Health Organization notes. The Public Health Emergency of International Concern was lifted, but the pandemic continues.

WHO lifted the Public Health Emergency of International Concern, however, that the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, and it is impossible to predict when it will stop.

The relevant statement was made by the Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies program.

"I don't think there will be a period when we can say the pandemic is over,”

— Michael Ryan said.

The WHO representative drew attention to the fact that the coronavirus is still circulating among people around the globe.

The organization’s expert Dr. Maria van Kerkhove explained that countries should integrate the fight against covid into their health systems.