Pashinyan ready to die by will of his people

5 May. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

If the people of Armenia deem it necessary, Nikol Pashinyan is ready to stand trial and face the death penalty.

The Armenian prime minister expressed his readiness to go to trial if this is his people’s will, and even to face death. The delicate topic was raised at a meeting of the politician with the Armenian community of the Czech Republic.

Nikol Pashinyan explained that the authorities are now considering the possibility of creating a military tribunal in the country that would act as a court of first instance or an appellate court.

The Armenian prime-minister, answering the question if he is ready to become a defendant, recalled that after the end of the Karabakh war, he suggested his people shoot him if it was a fair decision.