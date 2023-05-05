Crimean bridge fully restored

5 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Screenshot of a photo from Marat Khusnullin’s Telegram channel

The railway traffic on the Crimean bridge was fully restored ahead of schedule. Today, the second track of the bridge was opened for the railway traffic.

Today, the second restored railway track of the Crimean Bridge was brought into operation, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin said.

"The builders have accomplished a real feat, restoring this important link. Thanks to their selfless work, in February, the automobile part of the bridge was fully restored a month and a half ahead of schedule. Now we have launched traffic on the second track of the railway part, ahead of schedule as well,” Marat Khusnullin wrote in his Telegram channel.