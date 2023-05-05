Lavrov, Çavuşoğlu to meet on May 10

5 May. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry

The Turkish Foreign Minister announced a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart. According to the diplomat, the summit will take place after the four-party talks on Syria.

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and Türkiye are planned in Moscow on May 10, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

According to the Turkish minister, today, the Russian side has finally confirmed that it will host a four-way meeting at the level of foreign ministers on Syria.

The Turkish diplomat specified that another representative of Tehran may take part in the meeting, if Hossein Amir-Abdollahian goes on an African tour with the Iranian president.

"In the morning, we will hold comprehensive talks, and in the afternoon, we will hold talks with respected Mr. Lavrov,”

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.