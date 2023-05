6 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

On May 5, the Armenian armed forces units subjected to fire a tractor doing engineering work in the territory of the Lachin region, opposite Azerbaijan Army positions located on the conditional border, Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

The fire was opened from the positions in the direction of Digh settlement of the Gorus region at about 12:00.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.