Sberbank opens first regional branch in Crimea

6 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sberbank opened the first regional branch in Yalta on the territory of the Crimean peninsula.

A modular office has been installed in the city center next to the renovated Sovetskaya Square, TASS reported.

In January, Sberbank announced plans to launch operations in Crimea. According to the latest data, 30 ATMs of the bank have been installed on the peninsula. By the holiday season, Sberbank intends to increase their number to 80. The authorities also reported that the bank plans to open regional offices in Simferopol and Sevastopol.