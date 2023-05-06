Baku holding "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state building of Azerbaijan" conference

6 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state building of Azerbaijan: the history of socio-economic transition" is being held in Baku.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, representatives of the state and government, deputies of the Milli Majlis and other participants are taking part in the conference.

Ali Asadov said that the foundations of today's strong Azerbaijan were laid by Heydar Aliyev.

The PM noted that a big dream of Heydar Aliyev was the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from their native lands and he deeply believed that this day would come.

"The brilliant victory in the 44-day war of Azerbaijan [the Second Karabakh War] under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, who honorably fulfilled the testament of the great leader, our flag flying in the liberated Shusha - the pearl of Karabakh, is a triumph of the ideas of Heydar Aliyev," Ali Asadov said.

Asadov said that today Azerbaijan's cities and villages are being revived, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur turned into a large-scale construction site, and with the implementation of the Great Return program, life began to revive on these lands.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said that under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, hundreds of products have been manufactured in more than 250 factories in Azerbaijan and exports to 60 countries have been secured. Speaking about the liberated territories, Jabbarov pointed out that favorable conditions have been created for investors, both local and foreign.