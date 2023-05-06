ISIS supporter arrested in Georgia

6 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian State Security Service said it, along with competent agencies involved in the national counterterrorism system, had identified the activities of the terrorist organisation Islamic State in various foreign countries and had arrested one foreign citizen in connection with this.

Acting Head of the Counterterrorism Centre of the SSS Bacha Mgeladze said that as a result of complex counterterrorism measures, the Service had obtained evidence, including electronic information storage device, where satellite images of the strategic facilities of the capitals of the US and European countries had been found.

"Within the framework of large-scale counterterrorism measures, the persons involved with terrorist organisations, means and methods of communication, spheres of interest and possible targets of attacks abroad have been identified”, Mgeladze noted.

He added the country had “timely” shared the information obtained within the ongoing criminal investigation with international partners and neighbouring countrie, and stressed the state body “was actively conducting” operational search, investigative and covert investigative measures.