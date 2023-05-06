Shusha to host 'Kharibulbul' International Music Festival

6 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture will organize ‘Kharibulbul’ International Music Festival in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital Shusha on May 9 through 11, 2023.

Within the framework of the festival, concert programs, exhibitions and various presentations will be held.

In 2023, the city of Shusha was declared by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) as the ‘Cultural Capital of the Turkic World’.

On May 12, 2023, the official opening of the 'Shusha - cultural capital of the Turkic world 2023' event will take place.