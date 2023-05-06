Novocherkassk not to host Victory Parade

6 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The city, located on the territory of the Rostov region, cancelled the parade on May 9th. The parade will be held in the regional capital.

The leadership of the city of Novocherkassk decided to cancel a parade in honor of the Victory Day holiday, Rostov head Vasily Golubev informed the residents of the region in his telegram channel.

According to the official, the parade was cancelled from safety of residents and guests considerations.

Golubev says that the Victory Parade will be held in the regional center.