Elbrus resort provides ski passes for half price

6 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The cost of a ski pass for the next winter at the Elbrus resort in May will cost two times cheaper than usual. Pre-sales have already started.

It is possible to buy a ski pass for the next season at the Elbrus ski resort (KBR) for almost half the price. The press service of the resort told about the start of pre-sales.

During May, vacationers may purchase a seasonal ski pass with a 46% discount.

"Season tickets allow to ski in the resort every day of the ski year, including holidays,”

— press office of the resort reports.

It is clarified that such a ski pass is needed for two categories of tourists:

those, who ski more than 10 days during the season,

and those who are going to celebrate the New Year on Elbrus.

A ski pass with a discount for adults will cost 27,000 rubles, for children from 6 to 13 years old - 18,000 rubles.

A similar pre-sale has begun at the Karachay-Cherkessia Arkhyz resort.