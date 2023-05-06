Days of Moscow in Baku brought Russia and Azerbaijan even closer

6 May. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Moscow and Baku have become even closer thanks to the Days of Moscow held in the Azerbaijani capital, the mayor's office of the Russian capital informs. The program of the event was diverse.

The Days of Moscow, which started on May 3, ended today in Baku.

According to Sergey Cheryomin, head of the Moscow City Government, these events brought the Russian and Azerbaijani capitals even closer. The Days of Moscow in Baku underscored the mutual interest in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

The official specified that many events were held in Baku, including round tables, creative meetings, master classes, performances, and so on.

Business program

The conference dedicated to trade and economic cooperation between the Russian capital and Azerbaijan was held as part of the business mission of Moscow companies to Azerbaijan. Representatives of 20 enterprises from different industries participated in the conference.

"At the conference, Moscow's achievements in the development of urban infrastructure, electronic services, industrial production, the export potential of Moscow manufacturers were discussed in detail. The issues of expanding mutual trade and developing logistics routes were also mentioned,”

— Sergey Cheryomin said.

The head of the department specified that the conference participants put forward an initiative to form a commission on trade and economic cooperation.

During another conference - "Moscow-Baku: dialogue between two capitals" - more than 120 Azerbaijani companies found out how to enter the Moscow market.

Cultural program

The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the exhibition "Old Baku through the lens of the Russian Geographical Society: the first photographs of the city". It featured photographs of the current Azerbaijani capital, taken in the 19th century.

A joint concert by the Turetsky Choir and the SOPRANO band, as well as the performance "In the Moonlight" staged by the School of Modern Play Theater were organized for Baku residents.

"I think that the Days of Moscow gave the residents of Baku unforgettable vivid emotions and impressions. They definitely made interesting cultural discoveries,”

— Sergey Cheryomin said.