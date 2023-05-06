Annual procession on Victory Day canceled in Kislovodsk

6 May. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, Kislovodsk administration decided to cancel traditional Victory Day procession due to security considerations. Everyone should celebrate Victory Day on his own.

The authorities of Kislovodsk decided not to hold a procession dedicated to the Victory Day holiday, the head of the resort city informed.

Evgeny Moiseev called on the guests and residents of Kislovodsk to show responsibility and understanding.

The mayor explained the decision. According to him, now, the priority is the safety of the population.

"But each of us, on Victory Day, can and should honor the memory of the soldiers who died fighting against fascism,”

— Evgeny Moiseev said.

Traditionally, on May 9, a mass procession takes place in Kislovodsk. The participants usually gather at the city hall building. From there they are heading to the military glory memorial complex.