House burned down in Yerevan downtown

6 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A fire was extinguished today in the center of the Armenian capital. The incident took place in the Kond quarter. It took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the fire.

Today, a house was engulfed by flames in Yerevan downtown, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia informed.

The fire occurred in the historical quarter of Kond, which is located in the Kentron district.

The emergency call was received around 16:26 local time (15:26 Moscow time). Four combat crews went to extinguish the fire. The severity of the fire was 1 BIS.

Two hours later, the fire was extinguished. There is no information on casualties.