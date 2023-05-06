Police officer dies in Iran

6 May. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A police officer died in Iran while trying to catch a fugitive criminal. The officer was injured and died in the hospital.

Today, an Iranian policeman was killed in Ahvaz (Khuzestan province), IRNA reports.

Officer Said Rabii was participating in the operation to catch the man who allegedly committed the murder. During the shootout, he was wounded.

The injured police officer was taken to the hospital. The doctors did their best, but the injured policeman died.

Colleagues of the deceased continue to search for the fugitive killer.