Zangezur corridor to create new opportunities for entire region

The Zangezur corridor, the opening of which is delayed due to Armenia, will not only lift the blockade of Nakhchivan, but also create new prospects for the entire region, Hikmet Hajiyev says.

The launch of the Zangezur corridor is important only for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its opening will create new opportunities for the entire region, the presidential aide, head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, wrote on his social network page.

"With the opening of the Zangezur corridor, the blockade of Nakhchivan will come to an end and new opportunities will arise for the entire region,”

— Hikmet Hajiyev wrote.

According to him, today, in Nakhchivan, where national leader Heydar Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923, events dedicated to the centenary of his birth were held. They were attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Nakhchivani events dedicated to Heydar Aliyev's centenary

Earlier it was reported that Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign diplomats and military attachés arrived in Nakhchivan for the meeting entitled ” Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's foreign policy."

In the morning, diplomats and head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko visited the monument to Heydar Aliyev on the main square of Nakhchivan, as well as the museum of Heydar Aliyev.