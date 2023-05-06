Plane en-route to Moscow makes emergency landing in Volgograd

6 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Siberia Airlines flight to Moscow made an emergency landing in the Volgograd Airport.

The Mineralnye Vody-Moscow flight made an emergency landing in Volgograd, the press secretary of the Volgograd Airport informed.

According to Anastasia Golodova, Siberia Airlines flight landed at 19:18 local time.

The flight did not reach Moscow due to technical reasons.

It is specified that the liner landed successfully.

The passengers have been accommodated at the airport. They will fly to the capital on a reserve aircraft. Its departure is scheduled for 01:30.