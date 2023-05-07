The Killers to come to Georgia this summer

7 May. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Six concerts of world stars are planned in Georgia this August. They will be held in Tbilisi and Shekvetili.

The main concert venue will be the resort village of Shekvetili in Guria, famous for its pine trees and black sand. The village is located an hour's drive from Batumi. On August 5 and 6, the r-n-b-funk band Nile Rodgers & Chic and the French electronic multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice (FKJ) will perform at the modern Black Sea Arena on August 5 and August 6.

A set by British DJ Damian Lazarus is scheduled for August 10 in Shekveteli at The Social Space, and All Day I Dream will take the stage on August 18 at the same venue.

Rockers from the USA, The Killers will perform at the Black Sea Arena on August 15.

Summer in Georgia will end with a concert of the indie band Imagine Dragons, which, according to the poster, will be held in the Georgian capital on August 31, at the stadium Meskhi.

Tickets for the concerts are already on sale, one can buy them online, on the websites of concert venues.