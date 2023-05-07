Truck rammed cars at Turkish gas station

7 May. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last night in the southeastern Turkish province of Hatay, there was an accident involving a truck that rammed several cars in line at a gas station, the Turkish agency DHA reported.

For an unknown reason, the truck crashed into cars queuing at a gas station near the city of Belem, after which the truck itself and two minibuses caught fire.

According to RIA Novosti, people began to panic at the scene of the incident, numerous crews of firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Later it became known that at least 12 people died in the accident, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his social networks.

"Twelve of our fellow citizens died as a result of a chain reaction accident in Hatay, 31 were injured, three of them are in serious condition", the Turkish minister wrote.

22 ambulances were at the scene.

The identity of the truck driver and the circumstances due to which he lost control have not yet been established.