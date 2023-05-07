Wool processing in Dagestan to get its own enterprise

7 May. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A wool processing enterprise will be established in the Nogai region of Dagestan, the Dagestani head of government said.

"This year we will launch the Dagsherst project. We have investors, we start the construction of a wool processing plant in the Nogai district",

Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov said.

The new enterprise will be engaged in the production of domestic tops (a woolen product in the form of a ribbon) from regional wool. Today, as the prime minister of the republic stated, Dagestan produces almost 15 thousand tons of wool per year, which covers about 25% of all Russian wool.

He stressed that Dagestan wool was in demand in Belarus, China and Azerbaijan.