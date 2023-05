7 May. 15:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 has hit the Turkish province of Hatay, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on the social networks.

The earthquake was registered in the Kırıkhan area at 11.36 local time (coincides with Moscow time), the hypocenter was at a depth of 7.88 km, RIA Novosti reports.