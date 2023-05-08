Erdoğan addresses 1.7 million in Istanbul rally

8 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held his campaign’s largest rally so far in Istanbul on Sunday with a historic crowd of 1.7 million people ahead of the May 14 polls, underlining the many achievements reached during the governance of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

"Istanbul is Türkiye," he highlighted, thanking the people of Istanbul for continuing their support of him. “We will establish the Century of Türkiye together with you.”

“If Istanbul says ‘Yes’, this will end,” the president said, calling on the people to vote for him in the elections.

The May 14 elections are not a question of this candidate or this party, it is a question of preserving Türkiye’s gains, Erdoğan indicated.

The rally was held at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport, now partly a public recreation area, a week before critical presidential and parliamentary elections under the motto “Türkiye is entrusted unto you.”