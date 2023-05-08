Tombs of 19th century discovered during rehabilitation works in Tbilisi

8 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The underground constructions have been discovered during the ongoing rehabilitation works on Tsereteli Avenue in the vicinity of the Church of Christmas Mary in central Tbilisi.

According to specialists, this represent the tombs of the 19th century, the Tbilisi City Hall said.

The City Hall said the representatives of the Georgian National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation and archaeologists were involved in the process of studying the discovered tombs.

According to the archaeologist Merab Dzneladze, around 12 tombs have been discovered in the area surrounding the Church.

The state body explained that on-site works were being carried out under the supervision of specialists, in compliance with the relevant rules, and added additional information about the underground constructions would be released in the coming days.