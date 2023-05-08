Iran to reconstruct Syrian airports

8 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has expressed its readiness to reconstruct Syrian airports, including Damascus Airport, head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAOI) Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh said.

Referring to the country's plan to transfer 50 thousand pilgrims to Syria annually, Bakhsh said that the issues related to this plan were discussed between Iranian and Syrian officials.

He noted that Iran has expressed its readiness to reconstruct Syria's airports, including Damascus Airport.

According to the CAOI chief, some agreements have been reached regarding the training of the personnel of the Syrian air force.

A new chapter of relations can be established between Iran and Syria with the increase in mutual flights, he concluded.