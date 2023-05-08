Brussels to host Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting

8 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Brussels on May 14. The talks will be held with mediation of President of the European Council Charles Michel, The Financial Times reported.

It will be the first time the two leaders have met in person since talks in Munich in February 2023.

The Brussels meeting is an important sign of progress, one of the officials told the FT, adding that the West efforts were mutually reinforcing and complementary two-track processes.

There are also plans for Aliyev, Pashinyan and Michel to hold another meeting on June 1 with German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Moldova.

The meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels will be dedicated to Baku's establishment of a border checkpoint on the Lachin road. It is also planned to discuss issues related to the demarcation of the border and efforts to remove mines.