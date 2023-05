8 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to China, the press service of the Kazakh leader reports.

It was noted that Tokayev will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral partnership and expanding cooperation in a number of areas. They also plan to discuss deepening cultural and humanitarian relations.

In addition, the Kazakh president will take part in the China-Central Asia Summit and meet with Chinese businessmen.