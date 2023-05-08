Türkiye won’t join sanctions against Russia

8 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will not join U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“We will not join the unilateral sanctions that the U.S. and the EU have imposed against Russia. We proceed from our own benefit and our own prosperity. At the same time, we are closely monitoring the implementation of the provisions of the Montreux Convention,” he said.

Cavusoglu also criticized the statements of Türkiye’s opposition presidential candidate, Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, responding to a journalist’s request to comment on the CHP leader’s statement that if he comes to power, he will give priority to developing relations with the West, not Moscow.