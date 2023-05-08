Tehran welcomes Syria's return to Arab League

8 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani congratulated the Syrian government and nation on the success in regaining their position in the Arab League.

He noted that the settlement of differences among Muslim countries as well as convergence and synergy among them would have positive impacts on regional stability and calm and reduce the exploitative foreign interference in regional affairs.

The spokesman added that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes such an approach.

Foreign ministers from the Arab League member states agreed on Sunday to reinstate Syria’s membership after its suspension 12 years ago. The decision was made in advance of the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19 and amid a flurry of regional normalization of ties with Damascus in recent weeks.