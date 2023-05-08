Record number of convicts pardoned in Azerbaijan on Heydar Aliyev's 100th anniversary

8 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The decree on pardoning a number of convicted persons on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is scheduled to be executed by May 10. This decree is the largest act of pardon adopted in the history of Azerbaijan.

Remembering the exceptional merits of Heydar Aliyev in the implementation of fundamental reforms aimed at building a democratic rule of law, and that he attached special importance to the protection of human rights and freedom, continuing the traditions of humanism, mercy, and humanity, believing that persons released from punishment will contribute to the welfare of the state and development the society, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the "On pardoning a number of convicted persons on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev” order on May 8, 2023.

According to the Decree, as many as 801 convicts were pardoned, of which 463 people were released from imprisonment, 220 people from half of the unserved part of the punishment in the form of imprisonment, 118 people from other punishments not related to imprisonment (restriction of liberty, correctional labor, punishment in the form of a fine and persons sentenced to suspended sentence).

A total of 14 of the pardoned convicts are foreigners, 12 of them are being fully released from punishment, and two are from half of the sentence. Four convicted foreigners are subject to forced expulsion from the country after being released from punishment by the relevant sentence.