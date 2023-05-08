Shavkat Mirziyoyev leaves for Moscow

8 May. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek leader left for Russia this afternoon. The purpose of his previously unannounced visit is to attend the celebrations on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The press service emphasized that Shavkat Mirziyoyev was personally invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to make this working visit on May 8-9.

Representatives of the President of Uzbekistan drew attention to the fact that, according to the plan, other leaders of the CIS states would also participate in Moscow events on the occasion of Victory Day along with Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

It is clarified that the following leaders will also attend the celebrations: President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.