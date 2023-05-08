President of Armenia: Armenians should live in peace with Azerbaijanis

8 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan gave an interview to the British edition of Varsity, while he was in London on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III. In this interview the President declared his commitment to interethnic peace in the South Caucasus.

Vahagn Khachaturian noted that "even in case of hatred for neighbors," it is necessary to live peacefully with them.

The President of Armenia stressed that the Armenians should start living in peace with the Azerbaijanis in the near future so that the problem of stabilizing the region would not be left to the future generations.

Vahagn Khachaturian explained that the confrontation between Armenians and Azerbaijanis had been going on for too long: at the beginning of his work in government positions, his daughter was only a month old, and now he already has grandchildren, and the youngest of them is four years old, and hostile attitude towards Azerbaijanis has not changed.

"I don't want to leave this question to the generation of my grandchildren. I want them to live in peace and friendship with their neighbors",

Vahagn Khachaturian said.