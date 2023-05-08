Iran offers weapons to Syria

8 May. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani arrived in Damascus today, where he met with Syrian Defense Minister Mahmoud Abbas. The topic of their talks was arming the Syrian army with weapons from the Islamic Republic.

According to the Iranian media, Ashtiani assured Abbas that Tehran was ready not only to provide the Syrian military with Iran-made advanced weapons, but also to build its own military factories in Syria for the operational production of weapons needed by Damascus.

Ashtiani specified that these weapons were necessary for the "strategic defense" of Syria from external attacks. Thus, Tehran offers Damascus assistance in the formation of a full-fledged defense infrastructure along the entire perimeter of the Syrian borders, Tasnim reports.

Let us remind you that three years ago, Syria and Iran signed a large-scale agreement on military cooperation.